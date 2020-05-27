Chicago Sun-Times Removes Interim Tag from CEO Nykia Wright’s Title; Chris Fusco Named Executive Editor
The parent company of the Chicago Sun-Times has promoted Nykia Wright to its permanent chief executive officer position, removing her interim tag, and named Chris Fusco, currently editor-in-chief, to the new post of executive editor, the newspaper announced Friday.
Wright moved into the CEO role on an interim basis in the fall of 2018; she had joined Sun-Times Media a year earlier as chief operating officer after her work as a corporate strategy consultant.Read More