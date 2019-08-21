Chris Eickhoff Joins manroland Goss Engineered Solutions Group

Chris Eickhoff, Associate Principal Engineer, will be working within our Engineered Solutions Group and will be responsible for supporting sales / business development and project execution. He will lend his expertise in the development of engineering controls and drives solutions for both the Newspaper and Publication/Commercial print market segments.

Eickhoff brings over 40 years of experience in the print industry with EAE in successively more responsible roles ranging from project management, training, service support, and management. For the past 2 years Eickhoff has helped deliver two very important projects for MGWS at the Minneapolis Star and in Concord, CA at Bay Area News.

Dave Soden, Managing Director NA-MGWS states, “Chris’s hire continues to solidify our position as a complete solutions provider for all makes, models, and vintages of press equipment world-wide.”

“I am thrilled to join MGWS in my new role and look forward to helping the company expand on its successes and help deliver proven, affordable, and flexible controls and drives solutions for the print industry” said Eickhoff.