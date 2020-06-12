Courier & Press Editor Michael McCarter to Assume New Role at USA TODAY

Michael McCarter has been named Managing Editor, Standards, Ethics and Inclusion at USA TODAY. McCarter previously served as executive editor of USA TODAY Network’s Evansville Courier & Press, and also coordinated coverage with editors and reporters in Bloomington, Spencer, Martinsville, Paoli, French Lick and Bedford, Indiana, as well as Henderson and Union County, Kentucky.

In his new role, McCarter will work closely with USA TODAY journalists across the country focusing on five building blocks that include ethics, standards, mentoring, education and inclusion.