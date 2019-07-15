Cynthia DuBose Named Senior Editor for Special Projects at McClatchy

McClatchy (NYSE American: MNI) named Cynthia DuBose as Senior Editor for Special Projects. DuBose will lead McClatchy’s multi-market and multiplatform projects across the local media company’s 30 newsrooms. She will start in this newly-created role today.

In an internal email to colleagues, Kristin Roberts, Vice President of News, shared DuBose’s background and strategic role, “I’m thrilled that Cynthia is joining McClatchy. She comes to this job with a combination of skills that is rare in a news leader — from reporting and editing to digital product development, digital audience growth and marketing. She knows what it means to be digital-first because she’s done it, spending her career connecting different parts of organizations and breaking down silos in the process. She will be a key voice in setting our agenda and our future course.”

DuBose will lead McClatchy’s Priorities Project, an ambitious attempt to elevate an election-year conversation among state and local leaders about the policy problems McClatchy’s audience identifies as most important in their lives. She will also be part of McClatchy’s News Leadership Team.

“I am elated to join McClatchy,” said DuBose. “The company’s commitment to developing and maintaining newsrooms that understand their communities is outstanding. I look forward to joining the leadership team on their mission to elevate digital journalism.”

DuBose spent much of her career at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution where she worked as a reporter, digital channel manager, and special projects manager. She led the news organization’s digital team, crafting its two-site strategy, and managing overall site viability. She then helped lead Cox Media Group’s development of Fans 1st Media. In that role, she collaborated with product designers to create unique user experiences while developing the group’s audience engagement and marketing strategy, increasing brand awareness and diversifying its readership. From there, she became digital marketing manager for MiMedx, a local biopharmaceutical company.

DuBose earned a bachelor’s degree from Spelman College and her master’s in Journalism from Columbia University. She will be based in the Atlanta area.