Daily Sun Promotes Dan Sprung to General Manager

The Daily Sun has promoted Dan Sprung to general manager.

Over the past 19 years, he served as the newspaper’s director of marketing and publishing. He also managed advertising sales and marketing for the Daily Sun, The Villages Magazine, WVLG 102.7 FM and 640 AM, The Villages Phone Book and other publications.

Sprung takes on an essential role in light of the newspaper’s continued growth, said Phil Markward, Daily Sun Publisher. The Daily Sun not only is America’s fastest-growing newspaper, but also now is Florida’s third-largest newspaper in terms of circulation.

“Dan has been an essential contributor to the improvement and growth of the newspaper and our affiliated media products to meet the expectations of our readers and the advertisers that place their messages in out products,” Markward said. “We are fortunate to have such talent as Dan.”

The Daily Sun remains committed to providing quality, hyper-local news, said Sprung, who previously worked for Knight Rider in Missouri, Hollinger Media in Indiana and the Oshkosh Northwestern newspaper in Wisconsin.

“We want to continue earning the right of being invited into the homes of our readers every day,” Sprung said. “Our goal is to serve you, the reader, with quality content and the highest level of customer service. We’re also committed to providing our advertisers with the most cost-effective way to give out readers as many educated choices as possible.”