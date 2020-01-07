People PeopleInTheNews 

David Willman Joins as a Writer for The Washington Post’s Investigative Unit

Press Release | Washington Post   January 7, 2020

Announcement from Investigative Editor Jeff Leen, Investigative Deputy Editor David Fallis, Rapid Response Editor Eric Rich and Investigative Deputy Editor Mary Pat Flaherty:

We are excited to announce that David Willman will be joining The Washington Post as a writer on the Investigative Unit’s long-term projects staff. He is coming to us from the Los Angeles Times, where for decades he has generated stellar investigative reporting.

