David Willman Joins as a Writer for The Washington Post’s Investigative Unit
Announcement from Investigative Editor Jeff Leen, Investigative Deputy Editor David Fallis, Rapid Response Editor Eric Rich and Investigative Deputy Editor Mary Pat Flaherty:
We are excited to announce that David Willman will be joining The Washington Post as a writer on the Investigative Unit’s long-term projects staff. He is coming to us from the Los Angeles Times, where for decades he has generated stellar investigative reporting.