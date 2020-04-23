Delco Daily Times Editor Phil Heron Retires After Almost Four Decades of Leadership

When Phil Heron, longtime editor of the Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times, broke the news that he was retiring, as of April 17, my first reaction probably wasn’t much different than most other Delco residents–shock. Then came the almost immediate realization that life in Delaware County would never quite be the same. We would be losing one of our icons, a Delco legend. One reader, perhaps, said it best when she said, “The Delaware County Daily Times without Phil Heron is like Wawa without coffee.”