Delco Times Veteran Joe Hart Named as Its Next Editor

Veteran award-winning journalist Joe Hart has been selected as the next editor of the Delaware County Daily and Sunday Times and Delcotimes.com, Senior Publisher Edward S. Condra announced. He succeeds longtime editor Phil Heron, who retired on April 17.

“This really was an easy decision, Joe Hart is the only choice to lead the Daily Times editorial team,” Condra said. “Joe started here as an intern right out of college and has literally done and excelled at every job in the newsroom. Joe has been a driving force since day one and his knowledge and enthusiasm for his job and the community are amazing. I look forward to working with Joe in his new role.”