Deseret News Adds Former CNN Senior Producer to Staff

Jill Chappell Adly is joining the Deseret News in the role of Director of Strategic Reach & Development to further extend the reach and influence of its groundbreaking in depth news coverage and commentary.

Adly has spent the past 18 years at CNN, most recently as the senior editorial producer for CNN’s Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, managing some of the most important stories both domestically and internationally.

“Jill is an award-winning journalist and influencer in her own right. She is a trusted voice that thought leaders from the Dalai Lama and Coin Powell to Bill Gates and heads of state respond to when news breaks and critical conversations need to happen,” said Boyd Matheson, head of strategic reach and opinion editor of the Deseret News.

Adly’s nearly two decades of experience in media has given her a unique vision of how smart news coverage and commentary can build toward solutions to some of the most vexing problems in Utah, the nation and the world.

“Deseret News is a well-respected publication with growing national influence that I’m excited to be a part of and help continue to grow both locally and nationally,” Chappel Adly said.

A native of Orem, Utah, Adly earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah in communications and a master’s degree in public administration from The George Washington University. She served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in France. Adly and her husband, Ramy, have a six-month-old daughter, Jane.