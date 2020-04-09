Dow Jones Chief, William Lewis, to Step Down

William Lewis, the publisher of The Wall Street Journal and chief executive of its parent company, Dow Jones, said that he would leave the roles he had held since 2014.

“I am so grateful to all my colleagues at Dow Jones for having made me so welcome, and I am delighted to be leaving the company in such strong financial shape,” he said in an email to The New York Times on Wednesday. “Most of all, I am really proud of how we have been able to advance the careers of so many female colleagues at our company.”