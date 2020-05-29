Emefa Agawu Joins The Washington Post Editorial Board
The Washington Post today announced that Emefa Agawu will be joining The Washington Post Editorial Board. She will write editorials on social policy, with an emphasis on developments in state capitals and big cities around the country, and on other issues.
“Since joining the board in March for a three-month fellowship, Emefa has proved to be an invaluable contributor to board discussions,” said Fred Hiatt, editorial page editor for The Post. “She is a thoughtful, passionate, clear-thinking writer of editorials; and a creative, generous colleague.”