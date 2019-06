During the 71st WAN-IFRA’s annual Congress in Glasgow, Scotland, Fernando de Yarza López-Madrazo, President of Henneo in Spain, was elected President of WAN-IFRA, the World Association of News Publishers. WAN-IFRA also appointed a new President and a new Vice President of the World Editors Forum.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/fernando-de-yarza-elected-president-of-wan-ifra/