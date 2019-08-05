People PeopleInTheNews 

Gannett Co., Inc. Appoints Paul Bascobert President and Chief Executive Officer

Press Release | Gannett  August 5, 2019

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced that Paul Bascobert has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Bascobert joins Gannett with more than two decades of management experience across media, marketing and technology. He most recently served as President of XO Group, where he was instrumental to the company’s transformation from a media business to a two-sided marketplace model.

