Gannett Names Eddie Tyner President of Free Press, Michigan.com

Gannett Co. Inc.’s president of sales for the Great Lakes Region will lead the joint business operations of The Detroit News and Detroit Free Press, the media publisher said Thursday.

Eddie Tyner, 49, was named president of the Free Press and Michigan.com, effective immediately. Tyner is tasked with overseeing major initiatives to grow the business, including supporting and guarding the interests of The News and Free Press‘ combined sales, marketing and business teams under a joint operating agreement called Michigan.com. He also will be the Free Press‘ spokesman and support its news teams.