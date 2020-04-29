Graham Brink Named Editor of Editorials for Tampa Bay Times

Graham Brink, an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter, editor and columnist, was named today as Editor of Editorials for the Tampa Bay Times. Brink is only the paper’s fourth editorial page editor in the last 56 years.

“I’m both excited and humbled to take on this important role,” Brink said. “In these difficult times, our independent spirit is needed now more than ever.”

Brink, 49, currently serves as the Times’ business columnist, where he writes a thrice-weekly column on business and economics in the state of Florida and the Tampa Bay area. A native of Canada, Brink holds degrees from Queen’s University and the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He joined the Times in1997 as an intern. Since then, he has worked as a reporter in Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties. Brink became an editor in 2007 on the metro desk. He worked as business editor for nearly six years, and in 2014, expanded his portfolio to become metro editor. Brink was named assistant managing editor of metro and business in 2016 and became the paper’s business columnist in 2018.

“As the editor of our editorial pages, his perspective will reach to the broader range of issues that deserve the Times’ attention,” said Paul Tash, chairman and chief executive of the Times. “Graham also will push to expand our editorials and commentary, especially in the digital dimensions.”

Brink will begin his new role in June, replacing Editorial Page Editor Tim Nickens, who retires at the end of May. Nickens has been editorial page editor since 2008 and won a Pulitzer Prize for an editorial campaign to put fluoride treatments back in Pinellas County’s drinking water.