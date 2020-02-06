People PeopleInTheNews 

Greg Miller Named The Washington Post’s Europe-Based Investigative Correspondent

Press Release | Washington Post   February 6, 2020

We’re thrilled to announce that Greg Miller will become a Europe-based investigative correspondent, beginning this summer.

Greg is one of The Post’s most accomplished reporters, with an extraordinary record in breaking some of the most important national-security scoops in recent years. He unearthed stories at the core of The Post’s coverage of Russia’s interference in the 2016 campaign, and then drew from reporting around the newsroom in writing “The Apprentice: Trump, Russia and the Subversion of American Democracy.’’

