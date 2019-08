Hearst announced today that Michael Sacks has been named publisher of the San Antonio Express-News. He succeeds Susan Pape, who will assume the role of chairman. The announcement was made by Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz and Hearst Newspapers President Jeff Johnson. The changes are effective immediately, and both Pape and Sacks will report to Johnson.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/hearst-newspapers-announces-leadership-promotions-at-the-san-antonio-express-news/