Hearst announced today that Clarice Touhey has been named president of the Texas Community Group for Hearst Newspapers. She succeeds Mark Adkins, who, having served as the publisher of Beaumont Enterprisesince 2013, will assume the role of chairman of Hearst Newspapers’ Texas Community Group.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/hearst-newspapers-texas-community-group-announces-new-leadership/