Hector Hernandez Becomes Editor of the Highland Community News

Hector Hernandez Jr. is the new editor of the Highland (Calif.) Community News. He replaces James Folmer, who is now editor of the new Redlands (Calif.) Community News. Hernandez, 32, has been a reporter for the Highland paper for five years. He was born in San Bernardino and graduated from Redlands High School in 2009. He earned a journalism degree from Azusa Pacific University. The Highland Community News will celebrate its 25th anniversary in October.

