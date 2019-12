WAN-IFRA renews its support to the Print and Production Community with the hiring of Ingi Rafn Ólafsson, who has been appointed the new Director of WAN-IFRA’s World Printers Forum. He succeeds Manfred Werfel, who retired earlier this year.

Ólafsson, an Icelandic native, was previously in charge of managing continuing education for the graphical and publishing industry in Iceland for the past several years.