Larry Horne joins the Institute for Nonprofit News on June 10 in a new role as development director, based in New York. Horne will lead INN’s revenue strategy with a focus on establishing a major gifts program and diversifying the grant funding portfolio that supports services, programs and growth for a network of more than 210 member newsrooms.

