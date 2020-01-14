International Newspaper Group Announce Two New Board Members

Although the International Newspaper Group has enjoyed a long, 20+ year history of bringing newspaper operations and production executives together each year to share the challenges, solutions, ideas and ups and down of today’s newspaper operations, never has the organization been as visible, as proactive and downright persistent as in this past year. And now in 2020, the ING board of directors is ratcheting up the enthusiasm and the expectations.

“If you are the one in your organization responsible for Print, Logistics, Distribution, Workflows, Integrated Services, Real Estate/Facilities and more… ING is the one event you must attend to learn how your fellow production/operations leaders and suppliers are navigating the sea of change affecting our businesses,” ING Vice President, Wayne Pelland, who is Senior VP Operations at Gannett, declares.

To help drive and continue that MUST ATTEND momentum, ING recently welcomed a dynamic duo of new directors to their board: Janet Owen and Kim Reddington, both of whom are amped up about ING in 2020.

Janet Owen, Vice President Operations for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, and one of the pioneering women in newspaper operations, was welcomed to the board at the conclusion of last year’s record-breaking conference to add even more excitement to the event and to provide new and broader newspaper-centric perspectives. “I am very honored to be invited to serve on the board of ING. This is a long-standing organization that has done an outstanding job of keeping newspapers informed and helping to build long-term strategies. I look forward to being a part of it,” Owen said.

Owen’s current tenure at the Review-Journal, now approaching four years, was preceded by three years at the Register Guard in Longview, Texas, where she also was vice president, operations. In addition, she worked in newspaper management at the Wall Street Journal, Minneapolis Star Tribune, Los Angeles Times, San Jose Mercury News, USA Today, Eugene Register Guard and The Fresno Bee since graduating from Cal Poly, as she says, “too many years ago.” Her strong passion for print toward expanding commercial printing operations at her previous and current newspapers, is one of the qualities attendees at the 2020 ING Summit will surely witness and be able to apply to their own newspapers.

Kim Reddington, National Director of Diversity and Strategic Alliances at United Scrap Metal (USM) also joins the ING board, having served as an influential networking panel leader during the 2019 summit.

Ms. Reddington has been instrumental in the geographic and revenue growth over her 14-year career at USM, now recognized as the largest aluminum lithographic plate recycler in the country. Her election to the ING board brings a large measure of vitality and enthusiasm to the highly anticipated event. “My first experience to actively participate and engage at an ING conference was this past fall. The journey opened my eyes and confirmed the opportunity and effectiveness of networking among key operational leaders in addressing our shared industry challenges. I am excited for this opportunity to serve the industry and contribute to this fine organization.”

Currently, her main focus is expanding the company’s recycling presence within Fortune 1000 companies that are conscious of Corporate Social Responsibility while creating partnerships with both Women and Minority Owned businesses. Kim and USM are dedicated to preserving the earth’s precious resources through sustainability. She serves on the board of Women In Manufacturing (Illinois Chapter) and is a member of the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council. Married with three young children, Kim resides in the Chicagoland area.