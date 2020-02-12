Jack Newcombe Named Co-CEO of Creators Syndicate

Creators Syndicate has announced the promotion of Jack Newcombe, president, to co-CEO, effective Jan. 27, 2020. Jack shares this partnership with Rick Newcombe, the company’s founder and chairman.

“Jack has been functioning unofficially as co-CEO for the past few years, and he does an incredible job, so I wanted to acknowledge his role by making it official,” Rick Newcombe said. “Traditional media is facing grave challenges, and we have continued to grow by embracing digital book publishing and other opportunities that complement Creators’ core business of representing some of the most talented people in the world. I consider myself very fortunate to work with Jack.”

Jack started full time at Creators in 2009 and was promoted to president and Chief Operating Officer after two years. As COO, Jack helped found Creators Publishing, a consumer-facing digital publishing platform that enabled the company to sell directly to consumers. Over the last decade, Jack has actively shifted the company’s focus to digital syndication, publishing and content creation. Creators Publishing has published more than 200 books and is the company’s fastest-growing division.

In 2013, Jack co-founded the software company New & Co., which has become a vital part of many aspects of business at Creators – from content delivery to book publishing, comics formatting to talent submissions.

“I am honored to work with such a talented group of people, and I am humbled that they trust my leadership,” Jack said. “I am inspired that my brilliant teammates share my faith that we will continue to grow and build great things together. Our team’s work ethic, creativity and commitment to each other is what motivates me to push forward.”

Prior to joining the company full time in June 2009, Jack earned his Master of Business Administration from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, where he was an Arbuckle Leadership Fellow. Before Stanford, he worked in investment management for Goldman Sachs. Jack earned his undergraduate degree at Georgetown University, majoring in government and Spanish, where he was a four-year varsity athlete and captain of the rowing team. He lives in Manhattan Beach with his wife, Allison, their son, Warren, and their two dogs, Bauer and Bodhi.

Los Angeles-based Creators Syndicate, founded in 1987, is one of the largest content syndicates in the world, editing and distributing over 200 features to more than 2,400 outlets around the globe. Creators writers and artists over the years have included Hunter S. Thompson, Ann Landers, Bill O’Reilly, Hillary Clinton, Herblock, Molly Ivins, Michelle Malkin, Thomas Sowell, Connie Schultz, Pat Buchanan, Ben Shapiro, Michael Ramirez, Mike Luckovich and Steve Breen. Their award-winning comic strips have included B.C., Wizard of Id, One Big Happy, Speed Bump, Zorro, Batman, Rubes, Heathcliff, Rugrats and Mickey Mouse.