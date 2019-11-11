James D. Miller Named Vice President of Advertising at the Richmond Times-Dispatch

The Richmond Times-Dispatch welcomes James D. Miller this week as vice president of advertising. Miller will lead a team of more than 50 sales representatives, managers, graphic artists, event coordinators and support staff who serve customers throughout the Richmond region.

Miller comes to the Richmond Times-Dispatch from Tribune Media, where his most recent role was executive director of media sales at the South Florida Sun Sentinel. He’s also been a vice president of digital sales innovation working across Tribune newspaper properties, a general manager of recruitment at Hearst, and a regional vice president at Monster.com, as well as representing start-up companies.

“Miller will be an instant catalyst in our urgent transformation of our revenue sources, with strong emphasis on digital and non-traditional solutions,” said Thomas A. Silvestri, president and publisher, Richmond Times-Dispatch, and vice president, Richmond Group, BH Media Group. “He’s a seller’s manager who is eager to be a part of our legacy as the leading provider of news, information and advertising solutions in the Richmond region.”

In print and online, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reaches 510,000 people in the Richmond area. We are a premier Google advertising partner providing marketing solutions for hundreds of businesses. With Miller’s leadership, our goal is to expand our digital advertising portfolio and to continue to enhance our robust newspaper, magazine and specialty advertising options.

Miller earned a bachelor of arts from West Virginia University.