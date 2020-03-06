Katrice Hardy Named Indianapolis Star Executive Editor, USA TODAY Network Regional Editor
The award-winning executive editor of South Carolina’s Greenville News will become the first African American and the first woman to serve as executive editor of The Indianapolis Star, parent company Gannett announced Wednesday.
Katrice Hardy, who joined Gannett in 2016, also has served as the USA TODAY Network’s regional editor for the South, overseeing newsrooms in Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, North Carolina and her native Louisiana.Read More