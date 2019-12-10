Koenig & Bauer Elevates Preston Neetzel to Director of Flexo Sales within the Web & Specialty Press Division

Recognizing his increased duties within the web & specialty division, Koenig & Bauer has promoted Preston Neetzel to the position of director of flexo sales. In this new role, Neetzel will expand on his current direct sales responsibilities by providing his in-depth expertise to the firm’s CI flexo team in the United States and Canada.

“Since joining Koenig & Bauer in April of 2018, Preston has proven to be a significant asset to our organization and valued resource to our customers,” says Jeff Dietz, vice president of the web & specialty division at Koenig & Bauer. “His years of experience in plant management and consulting have translated seamlessly over to a commercial role, providing our customers with a wealth of industry knowledge. He has demonstrated hands-on experience working with all facets of the flexo process and has made himself a valued resource for both our customers and our organization.”

During the past 18 months, Neetzel reported to Dietz as the division’s technical sales manager for Koenig & Bauer-Flexotecnica. With more than 30 years of leadership in the flexible packaging industry, Neetzel became a key component in the organization as he brought his vast technical knowledge and experiences to Koenig & Bauer-Flexotecnica customers as he helped them choose the best equipment tailored for their specific production needs. He demonstrated strong technical know-how that ensured the firm’s proactive approach and ultimate customer relationship experience. He also provided its flexographic printers with expanded value beyond the specific equipment sold and serviced by the company.

Prior to joining Koenig & Bauer, Neetzel consulted directly with a variety of North American established and startup flexible packaging companies providing operational procedures, efficiency reviews, and selection of manufacturing equipment. As plant manager of a leading wide web flexographic and converting packaging firm, Neetzel oversaw all of the manufacturing and warehouse/distribution as well as the installation of a new flexographic system. He developed professional relationships and worked across scores of different executive and managerial levels including sales, finance, purchasing, production operations, and maintenance. He has consistently maintained his on-going technical knowledge through professional industry training such as seminars and course work.