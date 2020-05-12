Leana S. Wen Joins Washington Post Opinions as Contributing Columnist

The Washington Post today announced Leana S. Wen will join the Opinions section as a contributing columnist effective immediately, adding an experienced voice on a range of public health and health policy topics.

“Dr. Wen combines a broad and deep public health background, a great sense of empathy and an ability to make arguments on complex topics in clear and engaging ways,” said Fred Hiatt, Editorial Page Editor at The Post. “She is an important voice for readers at a moment when health issues are foremost in all of our minds.”