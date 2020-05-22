Lee Appoints Wynn Christian Alabama Regional President and Director of Local Sales and Marketing

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Wynn Christian has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the company’s Alabama region. The appointment is effective immediately.

“Wynn is a talented leader with broad experience in digital marketing solutions,” said Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Bill Masterson. “He’s shown great commitment to the region and passion for its success.”