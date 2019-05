Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a trusted local news provider and leading platform for advertising in 50 markets, has named Matt Sandberg publisher of The Times-News in Twin Falls, Idaho. He succeeds Kevin Kampman, who left the company in March of 2019. Sandberg will also oversee operations of the Elko Daily Free Press in Elko, Nevada.

