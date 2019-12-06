People PeopleInTheNews 

Leisa Richardson Joins The State Journal-Register as Its New Executive Editor

Staff | State Journal-Register   December 6, 2019

Leisa Richardson joined The State Journal-Register as executive editor on Monday.

Richardson worked for the Indianapolis Star in several editing roles over the past 19 years, most recently as regional planning director, responsible for planning daily enterprise news coverage. She also worked with editors to find innovative ways to produce and share content across the USA Today Network with an emphasis on high-impact content that matters to readers.

