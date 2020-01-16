People PeopleInTheNews 

Local Media Association, Local Media Foundation Announce New Board Appointments

Press Release | Local Media Association   January 16, 2020

Local Media Association announced the appointment of seven new directors to its board, while Local Media Foundation announced two new board director appointments. All new appointments take effect immediately.

New LMA and LMF board members come from a diverse range of local media interests, including newspaper groups, public and for-profit broadcasters, local media digital operations, and publications for underserved communities.

RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *