Matthias Fischer has 20 years of experience as an expert in publishing and editorial solutions. He will take charge of the ppi Media sales team in India on October 1, 2019. “I’m really looking forward to my new role. I see myself as a partner for existing and potential customers. We’re already expecting a lot of conversations at the upcoming WAN-IFRA India conference…” explains Matthias Fischer.

