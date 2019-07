Reuters announced today that it has named Michael Young chief technology officer, effective August 6 and based in New York. As CTO of Reuters, Young will oversee overarching technology strategy, including technology development, architecture, platforms, testing and operational resiliency. He will report to Michael Friedenberg, president of Reuters, and is a member of the Reuters executive team.

