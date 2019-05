Hearst announced today that Mike DeLuca has been named president and group publisher of Hearst Connecticut Media Group. The announcement was made by Steven R. Swartz, Hearst president and CEO, and Jeff Johnson, Hearst Newspapers president. The appointment is effective immediately, and he will report to Johnson.

