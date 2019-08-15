People PeopleInTheNews 

Mike Distelhorst Named Publisher of The Fayetteville Observer

Steve DeVane | Fayetteville Observer   August 15, 2019

Mike Distelhorst was named publisher of The Fayetteville Observer on Wednesday as part of a consolidation effort by Gatehouse Media, the company that owns the newspaper.

Distelhorst, who already serves as the group publisher of four GateHouse papers in southeastern North Carolina—the StarNews in Wilmington, the Jacksonville Daily News, the New Bern Sun Journal and the Kinston Free Press—will add the Observer to his responsibilities.

