Nancy Donaldson Gauss Elevated to Associate Managing Editor for The New York Times
We’re promoting Nancy Donaldson Gauss, who has successfully led our Video desk, to associate managing editor to assume a broader strategic role in helping make visual journalism a bigger part of our digital programming and storytelling.
Over the last four years, The Times’s Video department has transformed itself into a focused operation that consistently publishes signature journalism that makes cable, broadcast and digital competitors jealous.Read More