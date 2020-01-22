People PeopleInTheNews 

Nancy Donaldson Gauss Elevated to Associate Managing Editor for The New York Times

Press Release | New York Times   January 22, 2020

We’re promoting Nancy Donaldson Gauss, who has successfully led our Video desk, to associate managing editor to assume a broader strategic role in helping make visual journalism a bigger part of our digital programming and storytelling.

Over the last four years, The Times’s Video department has transformed itself into a focused operation that consistently publishes signature journalism that makes cable, broadcast and digital competitors jealous.

