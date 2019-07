A new Cook-Orr editor began reporting for the Timberjay this week. Crystal Dey is taking the helm for the newspaper’s coverage in the area with the departure of Marcus White, who is leaving the paper to teach and study at the University of Iowa.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/new-cook-orr-editor-named-for-the-timberjay/