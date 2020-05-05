New Editor Takes Over The Canton Repository

A veteran reporter and editor began work as editor of the Canton Repository and CantonRep.com Monday.

Rick Armon, 52, most recently served as editor of The Daily Record in Wooster and Ashland Times-Gazette since September when he was promoted from a reporting role at the Akron Beacon Journal.

Armon’s new duties include overseeing all of the Stark County newsrooms in the USA TODAY Network, including several websites, the Massillon Independent and Alliance Review.