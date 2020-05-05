News Corp Appoints Almar Latour as CEO of Dow Jones, Publisher of The Wall Street Journal

News Corp announced today the appointment of Almar Latour as the new Chief Executive Officer of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal.

Mr. Latour, who is currently Publisher for Barron’s Group and Executive Vice President at Dow Jones, will assume the post with the departure of William Lewis, effective May 15. The Barron’s Group portfolio includes Barron’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones Wealth and Asset Management group, Mansion Global and Financial News.