Newspaper Executive Named Director of Industry ‘Relevance Project’

A veteran industry executive has been named project director of a renewed effort to champion the importance of community newspapers across North America and to celebrate the vital contributions of press associations they represent.

Tom Silvestri, most recently president and publisher of the Richmond (Virginia) Times-Dispatch, will be the executive director of the Relevance Project, the joint effort of newspaper trade groups to strengthen the industry’s unique role as the provider of quality journalism and the keeper of public forums for thousands of communities across the continent.