Anick Jesdanun, Longtime AP Technology Writer, Dies at 51

He ran marathons on every continent, including Antarctica—83 of them in all, many followed by a visit to an obscure craft brewery. Last year, he watched 365 movies—most of them in theaters. And Anick Jesdanun made sure—always—that when millions of people read his coverage of the internet and its ripples, they got all the facts and the context they needed.

Jesdanun, 51, deputy technology editor for The Associated Press, died in New York City on Thursday of coronavirus-related complications, his family said.