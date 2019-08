For nearly 40 years, whether it was at the Delaware County Daily Times’ office in Chester or in Primos, visitors to the sports department were often greeted by the friendly face and warm hospitality of one Robert Dean Franklin, known affectionately by those who worked with him as Bobby Dean.

