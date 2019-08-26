Gerard O’Neill, Spotlight Editor Who Defined Investigative Reporting in Boston, Dies at 76

Some 30 years ago, a Globe investigative reporter wondered how tough he should be in a story about corrupt judges, and sought guidance from Gerry O’Neill, editor of the Spotlight Team.

“Write it so it scares you,” Mr. O’Neill said.

Fine advice, though when Mr. O’Neill himself sat down to write, those most likely to tremble were the officials whose misdeeds he chronicled under the byline Gerard M. O’Neill.