Longtime Morning Call Sportswriter, Columnist and Editor Terry Larimer Dies at Age 74
Terry Larimer, the former Morning Call sportswriter, columnist and editor best known for his coverage of the Philadelphia Eagles, Lehigh University football and wrestling and Lehigh Valley sports, died on Tuesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Allentown. He was 74.
Larimer worked at The Morning Call for more than 40 years—beginning in 1967 after attending Lehigh University. In addition to sportswriting, Larimer also directed news coverage as The Morning Call’s Easton Bureau Chief and served as sports editor. He retired in 2007.