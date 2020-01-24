Obituaries People 

Longtime ‘PBS NewsHour’ Achor Jim Lehrer Dies at 85

Meg James | Los Angeles Times   January 24, 2020

Jim Lehrer, the somber and thoughtful television news anchor who helped build “PBS NewsHour” into an authoritative yet accessible voice of public broadcasting, died Thursday. He was 85.

Lehrer, the show’s co-founder, died “peacefully in his sleep at home,” Judy Woodruff, anchor and managing editor of “PBS NewsHour,” announced in a statement. “I’m heartbroken at the loss of someone who was central to my professional life, a mentor to me and someone whose friendship I’ve cherished for decades.”

