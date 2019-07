Neil Westergaard, the former longtime editor of the Denver Business Journal who also led The Denver Post as the newspaper surpassed the Rocky Mountain News in total daily and Sunday circulation in the 1990s, died Sunday night. He was 67.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/people/obituaries/neil-westergaard-former-editor-of-denver-business-journal-and-the-denver-post-dies-at-67/