New York Post Sports Photographer Anthony Causi Dies of Coronavirus at 48

Ken Davidoff | New York Post   April 13, 2020

Anthony Causi, a longtime photographer for The Post whose prolific talent and larger-than-life personality made him a beloved and respected figure throughout the New York sports world, died Sunday from the coronavirus at North Shore University Hospital. He was 48.

Causi is survived by his wife, Romina, and their children John, 5, and Mia, 2, as well as his parents, Lucille and John Causi, and sisters Maria Marangelli and Dianna Marotto.

