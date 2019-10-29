Ray Jenkins, Former Evening Sun Editorial Page Editor and Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist, Dies

Ray Jenkins, a former Evening Sun editorial page editor and a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who was a press aide to President Jimmy Carter, died Thursday from heart failure at his Guilford home. He was 89.

“Ray was a fine Southern gentleman who offered us a bit of guidance and wisdom from another time that helped us as Northerners understand that part of the country a lot better,” said Ernest F. Imhoff, a retired Evening Sun and Baltimore Sun editor.