Shaun D. Mullen, 72, a blogger and author whose journalism career included two decades at the Philadelphia Daily News, was found dead Thursday, Dec. 12, at his home in East Stroudsburg, Pa. He died of natural causes, relatives said.

Mr. Mullen covered the Vietnam War, the O.J. Simpson trials, the Clinton impeachment, and 12 presidential campaigns including posts on his politics blog, Kiko’s House.