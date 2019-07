Wesley Pruden, an ink-stained newspaperman who rose from a teenage copyboy in Arkansas to pugnacious columnist and editor in chief at the Washington Times, where he helped make the news­paper a favorite of conservatives, died July 17 at his home in Washington. He was 83.

